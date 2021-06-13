Cancel
WWE

Paul Heyman ‘Brings Back’ Former WWE Champion?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, on the newest episode of ‘The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show,’ Billi Bhatti and former WWE writer & creative team member Vince Russo discussed about a vast landscape of all things in the world of pro-wrestling and sports entertainment. Here, Bhatti discusses how there could be a distinct possibility that Paul Heyman could be appearing on WWE Monday Night Raw, along side managing current WWE Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following comments. This Paul Heyman phone call to a fired WWE star just leaked.

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Leaks ‘Sad’ Bray Wyatt & Edge Rumor

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top Superstars in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Paul Heyman has been instrumental in all of Roman Reigns’ success. Paul Heyman’s very sad text message to a Monday Night RAW Superstar also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman ‘Very Sad’ Text To Raw Star Leaks

Paul Heyman seems to admire the former WWE Raw and Smackdown star Aleister Black who was recently released by WWE. While, Heyman served as Executive Producer of the company, Black was involved heavily in the WWE programming. Triple H Rehires Former World Champion. Aleister Black reveals Heyman reached out to...
WWEPWMania

Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar’s WWE status:. “Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. And maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return, or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If that happens, what will be my reaction? That’s a hypothetical. I don’t live my life on if’s. I live my life on absolutes. My father used to say if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not. I don’t deal in if’s.”
Combat Sports411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Reportedly Films With Paul Heyman & D-Von Dudley For ESPN+ Series

Ronda Rousey’s ESPN+ series is reportedly set to feature Paul Heyman and D-Von Dudley for an episode about Philadelphia’s extreme wrestling history. PWInsider reports that Rousey filmed in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena, previously known as the ECW Arena. Rousey filmed content with both Heyman and Dudley discussing Philadelphia’s history with wrestling.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Roman Reigns Destroys The Mysterios, Apollo Crews Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Rehires Former World Champion

Triple H seems to have brought back the former WWE star Samoa Joe, who was recently released from the company. His recent run in the company was as announcer on Monday Night Raw and currently on the usual 90-day non-compete clause. As it turns out, he is already back in...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Selling’ WWE To Big Name?

WWE releasing several stars which included Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett came upon as a surprise. Now, former WWE writer Dave Schilling believes that the company is going to the direction on putting up for sale. What is Vince McMahon planning for WWE?. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Retires After ‘Racism’ Accusation

The former NXT star Jordan Myles a.k.a ACH has announced that he has decided to hang up his boots. The 33-year-old announced his premature retirement as he claims to have become a victim of racism. ACH retires from pro wrestling. ACH had previously accused the company of making his t-shirt...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Riddle Reveals Text He Got From Randy Orton After Hitting RKO On WWE RAW

On tonight’s RAW, Riddle defeated Xavier Woods in a single match after hitting the RKO. Following his victory, Riddle did the Randy Orton pose, looked into the camera and dedicated the win to his tag partner. Appearing on RAW Talk after the show, Riddle said he wanted to redeem Orton...
WWEringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Might Not Be Back On SmackDown For A While

Dominik Mysterio took quite a fall last week as Roman Reigns powerbombed him to the floor over the top ropes during SmackDown. That fall use a crash pad in reality, but Dom might not be back to sell those injuries. SmackDown opened up this week with Rey Mysterio cutting a...
WWEringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Revealed

WWE hasn’t used Bray Wyatt or The Fiend since the RAW After WrestleMania. He disappeared after that, and Alexa Bliss took over in the creepy storyline department. He will be back and now we know a timeframe. The company is getting back on the road and advertising Superstars for live...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Stuns AEW Fans With New Photo

Charlotte Flair and the former WWE star Andrade had been teasing the WWE fans on social media. El idolo shocked the wrestling world when he made his AEW debut on last night’s edition of Dynamite. It is not unknown that his fiance, The Queen has been showing her support online...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Breaks Character’ In Emotional Photo

WWE star Seth Rollins portrays a heel persona in the company but it is needless to say how generous human being Rollins is off the screen. He and his wife, Becky Lynch were recently blessed with a baby girl, Roux and he now understands the feeling of being a father.