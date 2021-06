This week's Friday Night SmackDown reportedly had a few major stars from NXT appear, as both NXT Champion Karrion Kross and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed competed in dark matches. Non-televised matches have been rare for WWE ever since the pandemic started, but the Wrestling Observer reported the matches were set up in order for high-ranking WWE officials to "see them live and get a first-hand look." PWinsider, which broke the initial news that the pair were at the show, followed up with new information on Saturday.