Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County launches loan program for businesses for energy efficiency improvements

Holland Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST OLIVE — A new program offered by Ottawa County will allow local businesses to access long-term loans for making improvements related to energy consumption. During its Tuesday, June 8, meeting, the Ottawa County board of commissioners voted unanimously to establish the Property Assessed Clean Energy program. PACE will allow property owners to seek alternatives to bank loans when financing green-energy upgrades.

www.hollandsentinel.com
