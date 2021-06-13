Cancel
WWE

Shane McMahon Sad Health Claim Leaks

Wrestling-edge.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE star Shane McMahon has been part of several life threatening spots during his matches in the company. The WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opened up on Shane O Mac. The Olympic Gold Medalist has suffered several injuries over his entire career. Kurt Angle talks about his...

wrestling-edge.com
Braun Strowman
Kurt Angle
Shane Mcmahon
#Combat
WWEBleacher Report

WWE's Lacey Evans Announces She's Expecting a Daughter in Gender Reveal Post on IG

WWE's Lacey Evans revealed Friday she is expecting a daughter. "My Lil lady will now have the best side kick, best friend and best bond a woman could ask for. A sister! And I can't wait to teach them what true love, support and family really means and feels like!" Evans wrote in an Instagram post that featured pictures of her gender reveal.
WWEBleacher Report

How Long Will Bobby Lashley Hold WWE Championship on Raw?

Bobby Lashley's journey to the WWE Championship was surprisingly rocky. At 6'3" 273 pounds, he is a huge athlete who should have been the ideal man for WWE to run with as a world champion. However, without a strong manager, he never quite made it to the peak until MVP...
WWEPWMania

Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar’s WWE status:. “Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. And maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return, or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If that happens, what will be my reaction? That’s a hypothetical. I don’t live my life on if’s. I live my life on absolutes. My father used to say if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not. I don’t deal in if’s.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman & Lana Sad Bombshell Leaks

WWE stars like Braun Strowman,Lana etc have the 90 days non-compete clause in their contracts and earlier this month several stars including them were released. Braun Strowman and others have a bizarre condition in the clause. On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reflected on the mass release and...
WWEPWMania

Bobby Lashley Models Identified From RAW Segment

WWE booked another group of fitness models, and a Bellator MMA fighter, for this week’s RAW opening segment with MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Called “Lashley’s Ladies” by the announcers, these women were different from the models booked on last week’s show. The women used this week were Bellator MMA fighter Jessica Borga, Cristina, personal trainer Yesi Mena, fashion model Ijaza Saadat, and fitness trainer Mia Lanz.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s Return To WWE

UPDATE: As we reported on Friday here on eWn, Becky Lynch was spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. According to reports, she was there on Thursday and worked in the ring with WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champion Indi Hartwell. According to a report from Fightful, Lynch looked...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Omos Got Top WWE Raw Star Fired?

WWE roster now has several stars including Omos who are as big or bigger in size as the former WWE star Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men was one of the top stars who got released from the company yesterday due to the budget cuts. His release came upon as...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Champion Going To New Company?

Bobby Lashley, the current WWE Champion had a career in MMA ans he is not unknown to the world of that sport. He has been away from combat sports but it is noted he is not ruling out a return to it. Bobby Lashley considering a return to MMA?. Fightful...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Roman Reigns Destroys The Mysterios, Apollo Crews Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Samoa Joe Can’t Go To AEW For Sad Reason

The former NXT star Samoa Joe was released by WWE during the budget cuts. Speculations started floating around that the former NXT Champion could head towards AEW as a main event star. But, reportedly he has not been cleared to wrestle anytime soon, and AEW are a bit full when it comes to non-wrestlers and announcers.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

There are new details about Samoa Joe's NXT role

Recently, we brought you the news of a possible return of Samoa Joe, former WWE wrestler and commentator, in the company of McMahon. In fact, the athlete had been spotted at the Orlando Performance Center during the week, suggesting an imminent return. His dismissal had come like a bolt from...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Selling’ WWE To Big Name?

WWE releasing several stars which included Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett came upon as a surprise. Now, former WWE writer Dave Schilling believes that the company is going to the direction on putting up for sale. What is Vince McMahon planning for WWE?. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Sending’ Daniel Bryan To New Company?

There has been speculations that Daniel Bryan could end up signing with a new promotion after his contract expired with WWE. As it turns out he could still work with another promotion, NJPW even if he was under contract with WWE. Daniel Bryan to wrestle with NJPW?. Several wrestling promotions...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

The WWE icon Ric Flair recently dropped some hints about the former WWE star Brock Lesnar who has been away from the company since his loss against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. There have been several speculations and rumors regarding his return to the company. Now, the two-time WWE Hall...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Major Surprise On Smackdown Leaks

Brock Lesnar was shown as being the current WWE Champion on Smackdown in a graphic with Paul Heyman during Bayley’s ‘Ding Dong Hello’ segment. The botch was the first real reference to Lesnar on Smackdown in a year and a half. The former WWE Tag-Team of Authors of Pain(Akam and...