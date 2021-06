In an interview with Vibe and Wrestling, WWE United States Champion Sheamus was asked what he’d say to someone who called wrestling fake. He didn’t mince words. “Come on an step in the ring with me and I will show you how real it is!” Sheamus said. “Ask my opponents. That stigma has been in wrestling or in WWE for decades. I’m proud to bring a very physical style. Look at my matches with Drew, Bobby or Big E. It’s a different element when I’m out there. For those people that say that its not real, watch my matches throughout the pandemic, especially with those guys, and you won’t be able to say it because there is nothing fake about it.”