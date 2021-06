If the Mets proved one thing over four games in San Diego, it’s this: They’re in a great spot at this point in the season. They’re still missing multiple contributors, including four starting position players, but they split a series against the Padres (36-25) with Sunday’s 6-2 victory at Petco Park. The Mets are 29-23 and still lead the National League East by 3.5 games, and in their latest series they showed they could hang with another one of the NL’s contenders.