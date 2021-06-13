Braun Strowman ‘Contacts’ Top AEW Name?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.

The former Wyatt Family responds hilariously to Braun Strowman's release from WWE

In recent days there has been nothing but talk of WWE releases, after the latest and even more important layoffs arrived at the hands of the McMahons, in recent weeks. After having already released important names of unused athletes such as Samoa Joe, Bo Dallas, Chelsea Green and many others, in the past days, the names of athletes who until recently were part of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw were also released.
Braun Strowman Shares His New Look Following WWE Release; Hits Back At Recent Claims About Bookings

After being released by WWE at the beginning of June, Braun Strowman has clearly decided to shake things up a little by cutting his beard...for the first time in a decade!. While he hasn't gone completely clean-shaven, the Monster Among Men certainly looks a little more fresh-faced! Seeing as his time with WWE has reached its end, you can't blame Strowman for wanting a fresh start, and it will be interesting learning how else he plans to reinvent himself.
Report: Braun Strowman Asking Large Fee For Independent Bookings

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly charging a high booking fee for interested promotors on the independent scene. According to PWInsider, Braun Strowman’s booking fee “is currently in the five-figure range” according to independent promoters who have reached out to him. The exact price of his booking is not...
How Much Money Braun Strowman Is Charging For Post-WWE Appearances

Braun Strowman has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now, but the company recently wished him well in his future endeavors when they announced his release. PWInsider is reporting that independent promoters who have reached out to Braun Strowman about post-WWE appearances are claiming that the Monster Among Men is asking for a fee in the five figure range.
New Report On Braun Strowman’s Asking Price For Indy Promoters

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly charging a five figure booking fee for his post-WWE appearances on the indies. Indie promoters who have reached out to Strowman about possible bookings report that the asking price is currently in the five figure range, according to PWInsider. Word is that Strowman...
VIP AUDIO 6/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Andrade debut, WWE hires two female black writers, AEW Dynamite shortcomings on Friday, futures of Aleister Black, Lana, Braun, Ruby, Murphy, more (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. Evaluating the Andrade debut and Vickie Guerrero being his manager out of the gate. More thoughts on a weak...
Braun Strowman Says He Hasn't Spoken To Anyone About Bookings

Braun Strowman has cleared up reports of his asking price. On Wednesday, Mike Johnson at PWInsider reported "independent promoters that reached out to Braun Strowman that the asking price is currently in the five-figure range. We are told that Strowman is pretty set financially and doesn't need to immediately run out and do bookings, but if a promoter comes along and meets the right price, that's a different story."
Update on Braun Strowman following his release from WWE

Braun Strowman will become a free agent once his WWE 90 day non-compete clause expires. Wrestling promoters that have been in contact with Strowman claim that his asking price is in the five figure range. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Strowman…. “We are told that Strowman is...
Erick Rowan Discusses WWE Releasing Braun Strowman

Former WWE star Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan) did an interview with Sportskeeda to talk about a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked about WWE releasing Braun Strowman last week. “You know, a year ago, I was in the same position. That’s what you get when you...
He Said They Said? Braun Strowman Denies Reports Of High Appearance Fee

He’s worth it? Several WWE wrestlers have been released from the company this year and the series of moves have changed the way the company looks. That is the kind of thing that you do not get to see take place very often, but it makes for some interesting changes. Some of these changes involve the wrestlers themselves, and now we know how one of them seems to be moving forward.
Mark Henry Gunning to Bring Braun Strowman to AEW, ‘Super High On My List’

WWE Superstar-turned-AEW talent scout Mark Henry says we might not have seen the end of Braun Strowman … telling TMZ Sports he’s hoping to bring the former champion to his company!!!. Of course, Strowman was recently let go by Vince McMahon’s organization … after spending the past 8 years as...
Braun Strowman Trends On Social Media During NXT Takeover: In Your House

Former WWE star Braun Strowman commented on Raquel Gonzalez’s victory at WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House. Here is what Strowman wrote:. A fan responded to Strowman and said that Strowman had bigger pecs than Gonzalez. This led to Strowman calling out the fan:. >#BabyDickBoy pic.twitter.com/pIqT4mhUA3. — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman)...
Braun Strowman Shows Off New Look After WWE Release

For the past couple of months, WWE has been releasing several employees including WWE Superstars, beginning with the release of Superstars such as Samoa Joe and Mickie James in April. Last week, WWE held yet another round of cuts from the company and it included several big names. The most...