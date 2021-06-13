Cancel
Ric Flair Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE icon Ric Flair recently dropped some hints about the former WWE star Brock Lesnar who has been away from the company since his loss against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. There have been several speculations and rumors regarding his return to the company. Now, the two-time WWE Hall...

WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Officials Reportedly Want Big Feud For Brock Lesnar

There are reportedly people within WWE who want to save Brock Lesnar’s return for a big match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar has been rumored to return to WWE for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, but that has not been confirmed. It was recently reported that Lesnar was mentioned early on in discussions for potential SummerSlam plans as the company wanted to do something with him on the biggest show of the summer, but nothing is official. There have been rumors & speculation on Lesnar possibly challenging WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, something Lashley himself has wanted for the past several years.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Calls Out Brock Lesnar ‘Mistake’

WWE star Bayley recently responded to the botch which took place on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. During her ‘Ding Dong Hello’ show with Seth Rollins, WWE made a huge blunder but quick to recover. While Bayley was making her entrance, the WWE graphic accidentally showed “Brock Lesnar...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

MVP Reacts To Reports Of Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE

WWE RAW Superstar MVP believes Brock Lesnar “fears” WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. While responding to a tweet from a fan on Sunday night, MVP tweeted:. The fan in question was responding to a tweet from WWE’s The Bump, which asked its followers to predict the winner of last night’s WWE Championship bout between Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Incidentally, 97 percent of the fans picked McIntyre to prevail with the victory, only to be proven wrong.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Undertaker Return Matches Leak?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar last month.
WWEPWMania

Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar’s WWE status:. “Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. And maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return, or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If that happens, what will be my reaction? That’s a hypothetical. I don’t live my life on if’s. I live my life on absolutes. My father used to say if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not. I don’t deal in if’s.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Teaser On AEW Dynamite Leaks

AEW sure do know how to build up a star that may be heading over to their side. With tons and tons of former stars jumping ship from WWE to AEW, could it ever be possible that Brock Lesnar could be one of those stars? Cody Rhodes Bringing In Two Fired WWE Stars?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Huge WWE Draft Rumor Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar was speculated to return at recently concluded Hell in a Cell pay-per-view but he did not make his comeback. Now it seems, it is not yet time for him to return as fans will not be seeing him in WWE ring amytime soon. It is becaused he has not been included in the creative plans.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Top journalist discusses Brock Lesnar's future

Lastly, there has been nothing but talk of Brock Lesnar and his elusive return, coinciding with the return of WWE on the road. From July 16th, WWE will return to broadcast its weekly shows and all its ppv from arenas full of people, with the United States, just like the rest of the world, slowly returning to normal, even reopening stadiums, palaces, arenas, cinemas and theaters, after a terrible year of global pandemic that has brought entire markets of our globe to their knees.
WWEPWMania

MVP Says Brock Lesnar Is Afraid Of Bobby Lashley

WWE’s The Bump asked fans on Sunday who was going to win the Hell In a Cell main event between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Lashley ended up retaining, but 97% voted for McIntyre to win. One fan responded to the poll and said Lesnar will return to beat both of them.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Smackdown Return Rumor Leaks

On this week’s edition of the extremely successful WWE post-show, Talking Smack Paul Heyman laid out a monster challenge on behalf of his current client – the current WWE Universal Champion and ‘Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns. Heyman would stated that he issuing an open challenge during next week’s edition of WWE Smackdown and that anyone can step up to challenge Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman’s ‘very sad’ text to this WWE Raw star recently leaked.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (6/20): WWE Hell In A Cell Review, Brock Lesnar Talks With WWE

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Chuck Carroll (ChuckCarrollWLC), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Brock Lesnar and WWE reportedly had recent talks. You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Imminent’ WWE Title Offer Leaks

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He had two tremendous runs in WWE, both of which resulted in him winning major World Championships and being a huge draw for fans. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television ever since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. Brock Lesnar was also recently called out by a Superstar from Monday Night RAW.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Braun Strowman talks about his "punch" directed at Brock Lesnar

Braun Strowman has been a hot topic in the pro wrestling world this week, as the former Universal Champion has been surprisingly released from his WWE contract. And in the meantime, The Monster Among Men is taking advantage of being a free agent to tell some background of his long experience for the Stamford-based company.
WWEComicBook

WWE Fans Call For Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam After Hell in a Cell Victory

WWE's Bobby Lashley was able to retain his championship belt against Drew McIntyre in tonight's Hell In A Cell, and professional wrestling fans are already thinking of the next big match for the World Heavyweight Champion with many thinking that the next challenge for the "All Mighty" is none other than Brock Lesnar. Though Lesnar's run as the Universal Champion has been over for some time, with Roman Reigns currently defending the title against all comers as the "head of the table,", it seems that plenty of fans are crossing their fingers for Brock's return to the squared circle.