A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert Friday because of an unruly passenger, the latest incident in an uptick of poor passenger behavior across airlines. Videos posted to Twitter show a scuffle near the front of Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta. Delta spokesman Eric Zeugschmidt said crew and passengers helped detain the "unruly passenger," and the aircraft landed “without incident" in Oklahoma. The passenger was removed by law enforcement.