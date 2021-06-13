Calling Dr Kildare *** (1939, Lew Ayres, Lionel Barrymore, Lynne Carver, Nat Pendleton, Lana Turner, Samuel S Hinds, Laraine Day, Emma Dunn) – Classic Movie Review 11,301
Director Harold S Bucquet’s 1939 black and white medical drama Calling Dr Kildare is the second in MGM’s long-running series, with nice Lew Ayres back as Dr Kildare, now working in an out-patients’ department, who gets mixed up in murder when he has to extract a crook’s bullet from a possible killer (George Offerman).www.derekwinnert.com