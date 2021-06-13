AGT: Simon Cowell Is Mesmerized by Cancer-Stricken Singer with 2 Percent Chance of Survival

Simon Cowell was drawn to a cancer-stricken singer who had only a two percent chance of surviving. He immediately sent her to live shows by pressing the Golden Buzzer.

During a recent episode of the hit show "America's Got Talent," judge Simon Cowell pushed the Golden Buzzer in favor of Jane, a native of Zanesville, Ohio, who goes by the name Nightbirde.

In her audition, Nightbirde impressed the judges with the song she wrote called "It's OK." The piece referred to her fight against cancer for the past year. According to her, she has cancer in her lungs, spine, and liver.

"It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that happened to me," the 30-year-old singer told Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

In a People interview, Cowell spoke of his joy at learning that Nightbirde was his Golden Buzzer champion. The contestant's story had also touched the executive producer. He said:

"I pushed my Golden Buzzer for Nightbirde because everything about her audition was really special."

Cowell noted that Nightbirde's voice sounded amazing and that it was beautiful to hear her perform her original song after explaining what she was going through with cancer. The moment was extraordinary, he said.

Meanwhile, as Nightbirde figured out that she would be going straight to the live shows and going head to head with the Americans' votes, she fell to her knees in shock and astonishment.

Suddenly, Nightbirde broke into tears as Cowell approached her on stage to embrace her and tell her how exceptional her performance was. It was evident that the contestant was still shaking after leaving the stage.

Despite Nightbirde's slim survival chances, she stresses that two percent is not zero. Meanwhile, Vergara said that she finds her song to be heartfelt and powerful and that she believes she is fantastic.

In March, Cowell returned to the show following a back injury that necessitated surgery and intensive rehab. Viewers of the show will recall how absent he was for the second half of the season.

In August 2020, Cowell was seriously injured in an electric bicycle accident near his home. According to a report back in December, the television personality planned on suing the electric bike manufacturers.

It was brought about when a whistleblower from the firm asserted that the powerful machine would prove fatal and an imminent disaster because Cowell had not been appropriately trained.