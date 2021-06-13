Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How Life is Strange: True Colors elicits empathy to do right by the queer community

By Dom Peppiatt
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would you do if you were walking down the road and you suddenly realised that the barista that’s served you every morning for the past month was having a crisis? You can just tell: something about them is off – they’re on the brink of hurting themselves. You can almost feel their roiling emotions yourself, so much so that it’s affecting you physically. Panic is rising in your chest – a panic attack? – and you know that if you don’t step in to help, you’re both going to suffer.

www.nme.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Colors#Life Is Strange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Games Like Life is Strange

The Life is Strange series mixes storytelling, gameplay and player choice in an exciting way. A story-driven adventure that tells stories of friendship, family and love mixed in with the supernatural, each season of Life is Strange so far has made us fall in love with its characters as if they were our own friends.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Life is Strange Collection Announced for Switch, Includes True Colors

Nintendo announced at its E3 show that multiple Life is Strange games are coming to the Switch. Both the Life is Strange Remastered Collection and the upcoming sequel True Colors will arrive on the console, though the trailer doesn’t give an exact release date for the Remastered Collection on Switch. This means most of the Life is Strange series will be coming to the Switch for the first time.
Video Gamesnovacrystallis.com

Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection receive details, trailers and release dates

The Life is Strange series received a bundle of updates today during the Square Enix Presents livestream event. Both the recently announced Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection made a brief appearance at the presentation, with True Colors getting a in-depth look at the Empathy gameplay mechanic. You can check out the trailers below.
Video GamesGamespot

Life Is Strange: True Colors Gameplay Breakdown | Square Enix Presents E3 2021

Life Is Strange: True Colors is the next major installment in the beloved adventure games. In True Colors, you play as Alex Chen, who has the ability to gain insight from people's emotions. In this new trailer, we learn about the game's setting Haven Springs, and the many characters that inhabit it. Life Is Strange: True Colors is expected to release September 10, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia.
Video Gamesvitalthrills.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors Details Revealed at E3

Today, Life Is Strange fans across the globe were given a deep dive look at the supernatural power that players will control in the award-winning series’ next major entry, Life Is Strange: True Colors. The details were shared in the Square Enix Presents show, which aired during E3 2021. You...
TV & Videosrockpapershotgun.com

Life Is Strange: True Colours trailer shows empathy superpowers in action

Normally, when I watch shows or play games with superheroes in, I always end up thinking about how cool it'd be to have their powers, but I don't get that with Life Is Strange. In the latest trailer for Life Is Strange: True Colours, we see new character Alex Chen putting her empathy abilities to the test. She can feel other people's emotions, which must be so mentally taxing! Albeit, useful in Life Is Strange's angsty teen stories.
Video Gamestimesnewsexpress.com

Life is Strange: True Colors & Remasters Coming To Nintendo Switch

For the first time, the Life is Strange series will be releasing on Nintendo platforms, bringing True Colors and the Remastered Collection to Switch. At its E3 2021 Direct, Nintendo revealed that Life is Strange: True colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be coming to the Switch in addition to previously announced platforms. Life is Strange: True Colors leaked before it was officially revealed at Square Enix’s own presentation in March 2021, and here fans got their first glimpse of new protagonist, Alex Chen.
Video GamesNME

‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ has ‘over 1900 pages of dialogue’

Life Is Strange: True Colors is taking its narrative seriously, with the developer behind the game confirming there are almost 2000 pages of dialogue in the title. Publisher Square Enix and developer Deck Nine showed off more of Life Is Strange: True Colors during the Square Enix Presents presentation at E3 2021 today, and ahead of the new trailer being shown to the public, NME had the chance to sit down and chat with three key staff from the studio.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Life is Strange:True Colours: How Do Alex’s Powers Compare to Max and Daniel?

During the Square Enix Presents on Sunday, Deck Nine and Square Enix showcased a little bit more of the third instalment in the Life is Strange series: Life is Strange: True Colours . The Life is Strange series prides itself on taking the somewhat oversaturated plot device of superpowers and the supernatural and turning it on its head by avoiding the grandiose and focusing on simple, human stories whilst still maintaining an essence of mystery and wonder. Life is Strange: True Colours protagonist Alex Chen will join the ranks of super powered characters Max Caulfield- from Life is Strange– and Daniel Diaz- from Life is Strange 2, though Alex’s powers are quite different which is sure to have an effect on all aspects of the game. Let’s take a look at Alex’s abilities in comparison to Max and Daniel to see how it might change the Life is Strange series.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

A New Life is Strange: True Colors Trailer Shows Off The Protagonist’s Special Powers

Coming to PC and consoles on 10th September, Life is Strange: True Colors is the next game in the popular story-driven series. It was first revealed earlier this year, so today’s look at Life is Strange: True Colors at E3 2021’s Square Enix Presents showcase didn’t give us any new information. Instead, it gave us a new look at gameplay, and explored in greater detail the special powers that Alex, the protagonist, has.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's a look at Life is Strange: True Colors' powers in action

Tonight brought us a first look at Life is Strange: True Colors' new special power of empathy, in fresh gameplay shown during the Square Enix Presents E3 showcase. True Colors protagonist Alex Chen has had this power for some time - unlike in previous Life is Strange games - but is only learning to control it now as she uses it to uncover the true story of her brother's mysterious death.
Video Gameswepc.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors System Requirements

Can I Run Life Is Strange : True Colors On My Computer?. Life Is Strange: True Colors will be released on both previous and next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as on the Windows PC. Although the game’s release is imminent, official details of the minimum and recommended system...
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

Life is Strange: True Colors’ double-edged sword

Deck Nine’s upcoming episodic game, “Life is Strange: True Colors,” has given its heroine an empathetic superpower that allows her to tap into people’s innermost thoughts. Details: Alex sees people’s emotions as colorful auras. Once activated, the world will alter according to whatever emotionally charged state she’s entered. Lead writer...