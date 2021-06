The New York Giants secondary was pretty good last season with James Bradberry, Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan all having great seasons. The Giants got even stronger in the secondary this offseason after signing cornerback Adoree Jackson to lock down the opposite side of the field from Bradberry. They also drafted Aaron Robinson in the third round so he can come in and battle for the starting nickel corner spot. With these additions the Giants could have one of the top secondaries in the NFL this coming season.