Internes Can’t Take Money *** (1937, Barbara Stanwyck, Joel McCrea, Lloyd Nolan, Stanley Ridges) – Classic Movie Review 11,302

derekwinnert.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel McCrea is the first Dr Kildare, who treats and falls for Barbara Stanwyck…. Director Alfred Santell’s 1937 black and white hospital drama Internes Can’t Take Money [You Can’t Take Money] stars Joel McCrea as young interne doctor James Kildare, who treats and falls for bank robber’s ex-con widow Janet Haley (Barbara Stanwyck) and tries to help her get her daughter back from the mob with the aid of a gangster Hanlon (Lloyd Nolan) on whom he has done emergency surgery in a tavern back room.

www.derekwinnert.com
Related
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

They Won't Believe Me (Blu-ray Review)

They Won’t Believe Me is a histrionic film noir told in flashbacks. Larry Ballantine (Robert Young) is on trial for murder. Ballantine’s lawyer (Frank Ferguson) announces that while his client is an opportunistic philanderer, he is not on trial for poor character. In flashback we see that Larry has weekly luncheon dates with Janice Bell (Jane Greer), but larry is married. This time, Janice gives him an ultimatum. Not content with being a Saturday-only girl, she wants a definite commitment. Larry promises to tell his wife, Greta (Rita Johnson), that he is leaving her.
Movieshellhorror.com

The Evil Dead (1981) Movie Review

Look here for more movies starting with T and here you can find 1981 movies to watch on your favorite streaming service. Similar films like The Evil Dead can be found in demon movies, and monster movies sub-genre(s), check them out for more movies like The Evil Dead. The Evil...
Movieshellhorror.com

Psycho (1960) Movie Review

Featured movie quotes for Psycho are here. Look here for more movies starting with P and here you can find 1960 movies to watch on your favorite streaming service. Similar films like Psycho can be found in serial ki**er movies sub-genre(s), check them out for more movies like Psycho. Psycho...
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Movie Review Rewind: The Fighter (2010)

The story of The Fighter may resemble another boxing film by the name of Rocky – a guy who came from the streets and overcame all odds to become champion. It is that familiar underdog story we all know and root for. But The Fighter is not just a sports film. It is not just a boxing film. It is a film about family and the struggles within it. There are several complex relationships in this film, and they all play an important part in the shaping of “Irish” Micky Ward and the man he became.
Movieswashburnreview.org

Movie Review: “The Conjuring 3” takes story to the occult

Demons and black magic abound in this latest installment to the Conjuring franchise that is sure to keep your attention with its many scares and mysteries. “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It” is a worthy addition to the Conjuring series as it takes the story in a new direction by telling the story of Arne Johnson and his brush with the demonic.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Censor (2021)

Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond. Starring Niamh Algar, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, Michael Smiley, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Havill, Felicity Montagu, Danny Lee Wynter, Clare Perkins, Guillaume Delaunay, Richard Glover, Beau Gadsdon, and Amelie Child Villiers. SYNOPSIS:. After viewing a strangely familiar video nasty, Enid, a film...
Sciencehellhorror.com

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Movie Review

F.B.I. trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) works hard to advance her career, while trying to hide or put behind her West Virginia roots, of which if some knew, would automatically classify her as being backward or white trash. After graduation, she aspires to work in the agency's Behavioral Science Unit under the leadership of Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn). While she is still a trainee, Crawford asks her to question Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Sir Anthony Hopkins), a psychiatrist imprisoned, thus far, for eight years in maximum security isolation for being a serial ki**er who cannibalized his victims. Clarice is able to figure out the assignment is to pick Lecter's brains to help them solve another serial m**der case, that of someone coined by the media as "Buffalo Bill" (Ted Levine), who has so far ki**ed five victims, all located in the eastern U.S., all young women, who are slightly overweight (especially around the hips), all who were drowned in natural bodies of water, and all who were stripped of large swaths of skin. She also figures that Crawford chose her, as a woman, to be able to trigger some emotional response from Lecter. After speaking to Lecter for the first time, she realizes that everything with him will be a psychological game, with her often having to read between the very cryptic lines he provides. She has to decide how much she will play along, as his request in return for talking to him is to expose herself emotionally to him. The case takes a more dire turn when a sixth victim is discovered, this one from who they are able to retrieve a key piece of evidence, if Lecter is being forthright as to its meaning. A potential seventh victim is high profile Catherine Martin (Brooke Smith), the daughter of Senator Ruth Martin (Diane Baker), which places greater scrutiny on the case as they search for a hopefully still alive Catherine. Who may factor into what happens is Dr. Frederick Chilton (Anthony Heald), the warden at the prison, an opportunist who sees the higher profile with Catherine, meaning a higher profile for himself if he can insert himself successfully into the proceedings.
Moviescrypticrock.com

The Dry (Movie Review)

It is somber Crime Mystery spanning over 20 years, set against the backdrop of a rural town left behind by industrialization and which has not seen a drop of rain in nearly a year. The story follows Federal Agent Aaron Falk (Bana), who returns to his dusty hometown of Kiewarra to attend the funeral of his childhood friend Luke (Martin Dingle-Wall: Happy Hunting 2017, Eden series). It seems that Luke has killed his wife, young son, and himself in a horrific tragedy that shocks the already battered town, leaving only his baby daughter alive. But as we quickly learn, this tragedy may not be what it seems. Compounding this is the second mystery; Aaron and his father left town 20 years ago amid harassment when he was blamed for the death of his childhood friend, Ellie. The town has not forgotten, and Aaron is harassed constantly on his visit.
Moviescrypticrock.com

Those Who Wish Me Dead (Movie Review)

An adaptation of the 2014 book by Michael Koryta, the film follows Hannah (Angelina Jolie: Gia 1996, Girl Interrupted 1999), a former firefighter traumatized by a forest fire that claimed the lives of some teenage boys. She heads back to the woods to keep watch from a firetower, and ends up with more than she bargained for. She comes across Connor (Finn Little: Tidelands 2018, Angel of Mine 2019), a boy who witnessed the murder of his father, and is on the run from the hitmen who killed him. She has to get him back to the nearest town before they are caught by them, the storm, or the encroaching forest fire.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

How to Marry a Millionaire (1953) Movie Drinking Game & Review

How to Marry a Millionaire (1953) Movie Drinking Game. Take a Drink: every time this film features beer mugs. Do Not Be Sober: as this film deals with several hardships about finding love. But Still Cheer: for this colorful remake that looks like a million bucks (pun intended)!. By: Alex...
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Being Julia (2004) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Do Not Be Sober: as the plot reveals the ugliness of revenge. But Still Cheer: for the actors and actresses who do whatever it takes to make it big in show business!. Acting is tough, and not just in Hollywood. In fact, performing on stage could just as well be as hard as acting in front of a camera. Furthermore, melodrama and passion for the arts oftentimes do result in dire consequences. That is one of the main lessons from the film Being Julia.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

WarGames (1983) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time computers warn about the dangers of technology. And Cheers: to this modern film for redefining what it means to win!. First of all, warfare can become really ugly. Additionally, some parents might not approve their children playing violent video games. Some films might use games as a story device to create an amazing cinematic experience. In fact, one of the greatest films that does that has the appropriate title WarGames.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection (4K UHD Review)

In the summer of 1977, partly as a way to relax and partly to escape the chaos surrounding the theatrical release of Star Wars, filmmakers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg took a vacation with their families to Hawaii. Each man was on top of the world, having directed a certified blockbuster film, and it must have seemed as though the sky was the limit. Given their friendship, some kind of creative collaboration between the pair seemed obvious. When Spielberg noted that he’d always wanted to direct a James Bond film, Lucas revealed another idea he’d had that—like Star Wars—was based on the old Saturday matinee serials, this one concerning a globe-trotting archeologist who searched for ancient artifacts possessing supernatural power. Spielberg loved this concept, agreed to partner up on it, and brought Lawrence Kasdan in to help work on the story. Over the next three days, the trio sat in a room and worked out the entire plot of the film. When Kasdan set off to write the screenplay, adding a touch of Preston Sturges wit to the characters and dialogue, Spielberg turned to Harrison Ford, fresh off his first appearance as Han Solo in Star Wars, as an obvious choice for the title role. The film that resulted debuted in theaters on June 12, 1981… and became an instant hit, earning over $330 million worldwide. The rest, as they say, is cinema history. Three sequels followed, each directed by Spielberg and produced by Lucas, with a fifth on the way next year (it just began filming at the time of this writing) produced by Spielberg and Lucas and directed by James Mangold (of Cop Land, Logan, Ford v Ferrari fame).
Moviesmovieboozer.com

The Last Angry Man (1959) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: for every reference to doctors and the medical field. Do Not Be Sober: as Dr. Samuel ‘Sam’ Abelman struggles to cope with aging and change. And Cheers: to this film for being one of the first films to include television as a major plot element!. By: Alex...
Portland, ORcoachellavalleyweekly.com

JENNY DON’T and the SPURS “Fire On The Ridge” (Fluff And Gravy Records)

Somewhere between Kitty Wells, Wanda Jackson, The Knitters, Dead Moon and Tami Nielsen stands Jenny Don’t and the Spurs. The Portland, Oregon four-piece began life back in 2012 as a collaboration between vocalist Jenny Don’t and bassist Kelly Halliburton. Jenny had already made her bones fronting her own band, DON’T...
Moviescrypticrock.com

The Amusement Park (Movie Review)

When you think of Horror cinema, a few filmmakers immediately come to mind, and of course George A. Romero is one of them. Considered the father of the zombie film, he is responsible for all-time classics which include 1968’s Night of the Living Dead, 1978’s Dawn of the Dead, and 1985’s Day of the Dead. Also the director of many other memorable projects through the decades, above being a Horror icon, Romero should first be celebrated as a pioneering independent filmmaker.
Movieswatsons.com

Best Summer Movies for Families (That Aren’t Cartoons)

Summer is made for jumping into the pool and playing with neighbors until the sun comes down. Sometimes, though, you need an escape from the summer heat or something to do on a rainy day. There's no better back-up plan than a family-friendly movie. You know we have all the...
Accidentsmovieboozer.com

The Superdeep (2021) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time someone dies. Do a Shot: for every mention of heat. Do a Shot: during any scene with an elevator. Take a Drink: for those dead eyes. In 1980’s Russia a strange sound is heard in the deepest borehole in the world. Anya, a research scientist, is tasked with going on an expedition down to the research facility to see what is down there. What they discover could destroy humanity if it makes its way to the surface. This is one of the many new films hitting Shudder. Shudder is quickly becoming a major player in the streaming industry, but keeping things small and independent.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Anita and Me (2002) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Down a Shot: each time the yeti of the woods makes an appearance. Down a Shot: each time Meena’s papa ends up almost electrocuting himself or almost burning the house down. Anita and Me is a coming of age movie about standing out when you don’t quite fit in. My...