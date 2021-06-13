Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4

By TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — For his 32nd birthday, Drew Smyly got the following: an early lead, a big day from Austin Riley and some nifty defense from Ehire Adrianza. And the Atlanta Braves held on for a needed win. Riley homered and drove in three runs, Smyly allowed two runs over five...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Ender Inciarte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Miami Marlins#Era#Trainer S Room#Ss Dansby Swanson#Bravo#The Boston Red Sox#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBTalking Chop

Braves vs Marlins Game Thread

After four straight losses, the Atlanta Braves will try to get back on track again when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta dropped the series opener Friday 4-3 and then fell again Saturday 4-2. They are now four games under .500 at 29-33 on the season and six games back in the NL East. Drew Smyly will be on the mound for Atlanta while Miami will counter with Pablo Lopez.
MLBSacramento Bee

Braves end losing streak with 6-4 win over Marlins

After losing four consecutive games by a total of five runs, the Braves built an early lead and held on for a win Sunday. They scored three runs in the first inning, increased the lead to 5-0 and defeated the Miami Marlins 6-4. So ended a six-game road trip on...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will play the last game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Atlanta dropped the first match of the series 4-3 on Friday, and the Braves now lost their previous three games. Atlanta is 29-32, good for third place, five matches behind first-place New York Mets, and one match behind second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Snaps skid

Riley went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Miami. The third baseman entered Sunday 0-for-16 over his last four games. He snapped the skid with a two-RBI single in the first inning to get Atlanta on the board. Riley added a solo shot in the third for his 12th homer of the year. The 24-year-old is slashing .299/.384/.517 with 30 RBI and 34 runs scored across 244 plate appearances in a breakout season. He's had some streaky moments, but there's been more good than bad through 62 games.
MLBdailyjournal.net

O’Neill hits tiebreaking double, Cards top Marlins 4-2

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the scuffling St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday night to halt a three-game slide. Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and an RBI as the...
MLBFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Lopez’s sloppy first inning hobbles Marlins as Riley, Braves avoid sweep

For his 32nd birthday, Drew Smyly got the following: an early lead, a big day from Austin Riley and some nifty defense from Ehire Adrianza. And the Atlanta Braves held on for a needed win. Riley homered and drove in three runs, Smyly allowed two runs over five innings and...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Drew Smyly: Saturday's start postponed

Smyly won't pitch Saturday against the Cardinals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Saturday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Smyly will start Game 2 of the twin bill, while Bryse Wilson will take the mound in the matinee.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Verdugo Breaks Down Game-Winning Homer In Red Sox-Braves

What Alex Verdugo set out to do in the eighth inning of Monday’s game, he accomplished. And more. With two on and two out in the eighth inning, Verdugo stepped in with the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves tied at seven. The outfielder proceeded to take a 2-0 changeup...
MLBFrankfort Times

Smyly, Acuña fuel Braves past Cards for doubleheader split

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Smyly knows his first season with the Atlanta Braves hasn't gone as smoothly as he thought it would. After shutting down the St. Louis Cardinals, Smyly believes he's on the right track to better consistency.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 takeaways from Braves’ win over Marlins

Before Sunday, the Braves had lost their past four games by a total of five runs, including two walk-off losses in Philadelphia. So, yes, the hard-fought 6-4 win over the Marlins was much-needed. “Stuff is going to turn our way,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “Dansby (Swanson) and I talk...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves, Drew Smyly look to clinch series win over Cardinals

Drew Smyly will take the mound for Atlanta on Saturday, as the Braves look to extend their winning “streak” to three and keep the embers of their playoff hopes alive. Smyly has had a very rough reason, due in no small part to an inexplicable insistence to have him face the third time through the order, despite there being a solid sample of him struggling deeply the third time around. This tale is displayed quite clearly by his ERA splits, as his ERA the first time through the order is a solid 4.13. The second time through the order, it increases to 5.40, while it skyrockets to 9.58 the third time through the order. His FIP is actually similar in the second and third times through the order, although his xFIP fits the trend more cleanly.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Charlie Morton flirts with no-hitter as Braves top Cards, 4-0

Atlanta’s Charlie Morton carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and earned his first win against St. Louis since 2011 and the Braves shut out the visiting Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday. Morton (6-3) pitched a season-high 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, two hit batters, no walks and seven...
MLBchatsports.com

Ronald Acuña Jr, Drew Smyly lead Braves over Cardinals

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career home run while Drew Smyly turned in his best start of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Smyly has had a much maligned season but he was the story in this game. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced over the first three innings. The Braves gave him a run to work with in the third when Acuña jumped on a 2-0 breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim and drove it out to left center.
MLBCovers.com

Cardinals vs Braves Picks and Predictions: Smyly Like You Mean It

The Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, June 19. The Braves won the first two games of this series, with last night’s meeting being a 9-1 beatdown. Will St. Louis turn this series around and get in the win column? Keep...
MLBTimes Daily

Smyly shows progress, helps Braves land DH split

ATLANTA — Drew Smyly knows his first season with the Atlanta Braves hasn't gone as smoothly as he thought it would. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.