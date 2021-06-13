Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Area students named to Buffalo State dean's list

Times-Herald
 7 days ago

BUFFALO — Several area students were named to the dean’s list at Buffalo State College. The students are Robert DiBenedetto and Janelle Gaeta, both of Friendship; Nathan Dash of Machias; Jordan Kuebel of Olean; Benjamin Wile of East Otto; Nicole Wagner of Franklinville; Emily Durandetto of West Valley; Marcus Hopkins of Delevan; Joseph Scordo of Olean; Katie Igielinski of Perrysburg; Coti Owens of Delevan; Elaina James of Conewango Valley; Alexander Kolasny of Delevan; Joseph Montgomery of Franklinville; Charmaine Schulze of West Valley; and Abigail Phillips of Gowanda.

www.oleantimesherald.com
