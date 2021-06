The Interns *** (1962, Michael Callan, Cliff Robertson, James MacArthur, Nick Adams, Suzy Parker, Haya Harareet, Telly Savalas, Stefanie Powers, Buddy Ebsen) – Classic Movie Review 11,303

EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are set to star in the family dramedy Sam & Kate, with Darren Le Gallo writing and making his directing debut. Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk also star. Ben Shields Catlin, Orian Williams, Ford Corbett, Cindy Bru and Le Gallo will produce. Amy Adams and Stacy O’Neil will exec produce for Bond Group Entertainment.