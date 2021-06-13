Cancel
Coosa, GA

Elderly Coosa Man Dies in Single Vehicle Accident

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd County Police has confirmed that 72 year-old Sherman Waites, of Coosa, was killed in a single vehicle accident on the Bypass at Blacks Bluff Road Saturday. Reports said that Waites was driving westbound when he veered into the median near the Blacks Buff Road intersection. Waites then overcorrected and came back across the lanes before leaving the roadway and hitting an embankment. The impact caused the vehicle to roll several times and resulted in Waites being ejected.

