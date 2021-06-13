Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, June 13?

Is Siesta Key new tonight over on MTV? For those who are curious about that very question plus what lies ahead, we’re happy to help within this piece!. Of course, we begin here by getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment of the reality show on the network tonight. As for the reasoning why, it has to do with the network cross-broadcasting the CMT Music Awards. This is something that we imagine MTV doing on an annual basis from here on out, mostly because it does bring additional eyeballs to the series and they’re probably more than a little happy about that. (Meanwhile, everyone who doesn’t like country music is probably a little thrilled.)