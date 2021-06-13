Silver Creek Man Jailed AFter Police Find Drugs During Traffic Stop

Cody Scott Crunkleton, 23 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after a traffic stop on Dean Avenue resulted in police officers finding drugs and drug paraphernalia. Report stated that officers pulled Crunkleton over for not having a license plate. During the course of the investigation officers discover the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search Led them to locate 3 THC vape cartridges, one digital scale, and a plastic bag containing marijuana.