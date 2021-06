Chelsea are reportedly ready to meet the release clause in the race to snap up a Liverpool and Arsenal target who is currently turning heads at Euro 2020. Alexander Isak is the name making the headlines, with the forward turning in two outstanding performances in Sweden’s draw with Spain and the win over Slovakia. Isak was a constant threat against a fancied Spanish outfit on Monday night, while he was Man of the Match as the Swedes virtually booked a last-16 spot with a narrow victory on Friday.