The New Interns ** (1964, Michael Callan, Dean Jones, Telly Savalas, Stefanie Powers, Barbara Eden, Kaye Stevens, George Segal, Inger Stevens) – Classic Movie Review 11,304

derekwinnert.com
 8 days ago

As the title suggests, director John Rich’s reasonably amusing 1964 black and white medical soap The New Interns is a sequel to 1962’s popular hit The Interns, with Michael Callan again starring as Dr Alec Considine, alongside mostly new characters and cast members. It also stars Dean Jones, Telly Savalas, Stefanie Powers, Barbara Eden, Kaye Stevens, George Segal and Inger Stevens.

www.derekwinnert.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Powers
Person
George Segal
Person
Kaye Stevens
Person
Telly Savalas
Person
Inger Stevens
Person
Greg Morris
Person
Michael Callan
Person
Barbara Eden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Movie Review#The New Interns#The Interns#Golden Globe
