NFL player comparisons for Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers need cornerback depth, and who better to call than Richard Sherman. Here’s why it could work out. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard this offseason that the Pittsburgh Steelers have no cap space. Trust me; I’m well aware of how that works. On paper, you may be right. After starting the offseason in the whole, the team now has roughly $7.4 million in effective cap space, according to Over the Cap, with only one player from their rookie class yet to sign (Kendrick Green).