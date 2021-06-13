Explorers drop marathon game to Railcats
GARY, IND. – The Sioux City Explorers played a marathon game on Saturday night, which lasted 15 innings and close to six hours, and eventually lost to the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 6-5. The game lasted five hours and forty-eight minutes, the longest regular season game in American Association history, breaking the mark set on July 10, 2018 in an 18 inning game between Winnipeg and Sioux Falls that lasted five hours and thirty-three minutes.siouxcityjournal.com