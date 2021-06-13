Explorers drop marathon game to Railcats

The building of U.S. Steel Yard caused quite a bit of stir because of where it was being built (apparently Gary doesn’t have a great reputation) and the high price tag (over $40 million). The baseball park itself is quite nice. The exterior is a red brick facade that extends all the way down both streets it is built on (Stadium Plaza and Route 12). The design of the ballpark has an open concourse overlooking the field with luxury boxes stacked above. Also included is a full 360-degree concourse which allows fans plenty of places to wander.