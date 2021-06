Yesterday, we got the long -waited news that Microsoft Flight Simulator would finally be releasing for Xbox consoles this July. While that certainly got many flight sim fans excited, it seems that the company wasn’t done with the surprises, as it has also been announced that they have teamed up with Turtle Beach in order to give players a whole new way to play. Yep, that’s right, Turtle Beach is releasing a full sim system specifically built for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Introducing the VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System.