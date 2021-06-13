Frontstretch 2-Minute Drill: All-Star Open & All-Star Race at Texas
Texas may have lost one of its points-paying dates, but it gained one of NASCAR’s landmark events for 2021 in the form of the June 13 All-Star festivities. Eligibility for the annual race, long held at Charlotte Motor Speedway before moving to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020 and then to the Lone Star State, is attained in three ways: 1) Drivers who have won points-paying races in 2020 or 2021, 2): Past Cup Series champion or 3) A previous winner of the All-Star Race all automatically qualify.www.frontstretch.com