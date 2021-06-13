Batwoman season 2 episode 17 spoilers: The last before big finale
If you are curious about Batwoman season 2 episode 17, here is one thing to know in advance: We’re building towards something big. The finale is airing in just two weeks, and what happens in “Kane, Kate” is going to set the stage for that. It’s also going to remind us further of what’s happened to Kate since the end of the first season. The writers have already thrown some big changes at her this season, and it also seems to be tied to our Big Bad in Black Mask.cartermatt.com