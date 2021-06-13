Cancel
Batwoman season 2 episode 17 spoilers: The last before big finale

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are curious about Batwoman season 2 episode 17, here is one thing to know in advance: We’re building towards something big. The finale is airing in just two weeks, and what happens in “Kane, Kate” is going to set the stage for that. It’s also going to remind us further of what’s happened to Kate since the end of the first season. The writers have already thrown some big changes at her this season, and it also seems to be tied to our Big Bad in Black Mask.

"Kane, Kate" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) A VILLAINOUS PLOT - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) struggles as Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) continues to raise the stakes with Circe (guest star Wallis Day) as his henchwoman. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) cross paths once again. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#217). Original airdate 6/20/21.
