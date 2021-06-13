Silver Creek Man Robs Store at Gunpoint

David Louis Creamer, 31 of Silver Silver Creek,was arrested this week after allegedly robbing the Marathon Food Mart on Rockmart road at gun point. Reports stated that on June 8 Creamer walked into the store and engaged in a physical struggle with a clerk while holding a handgun. Creamer proceeded to point the handgun at the victim and forced him into the back of the store while ordering him to lock the door. Authorities added that Creamer left the store with $6,213.