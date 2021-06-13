Netherlands better Ukraine in Euro 2020's most thrilling match so far with late Dumfries winner

Netherlands, one of six teams with the advantage of playing all their group matches at home, begin their European Championship campaign with a Group C match against Ukraine, who were unable to progress from the group stage when hosts in 2012 or in France four years later. Bith sides are led by hall of fame players - Frank de Boer, one of the greatest Dutch defenders, had two penalties saved in the Oranje's semi-final against Italy in 2000 and Andriy Shevchenko, his country's finest player of the post-Soviet age, who never made it to the finals.