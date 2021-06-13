Cancel
Netherlands better Ukraine in Euro 2020's most thrilling match so far with late Dumfries winner

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherlands earned their first win in a European Championship since 2008 and their first victory in a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup by beating Ukraine 3-2 in Sunday's exhilarating Euro 2020 group-stage game in Amsterdam, with Denzel Dumfries scoring an 85th-minute winner to earn his side all three points. Dumfries, who was earlier at the centre of Netherlands' first two goals, rose to meet a Nathan Ake cross, somehow directing a relatively tame header past Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan to secure the hosts all three points.

