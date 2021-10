It’s fantastic to see Ronald back at it in the gym, and it seems he has put on even more muscle since the injury. Acuña is one of the five best players in the game and was well on his way to an NL MVP trophy before tearing his ACL. In 82 games this season — just over half of a 162-game schedule — Ronald had 24 homers and 17 stolen bases. Once again, the Braves young phenom would have flirted with a 40/40 season, and if he got hot down the stretch, he might have even belted 50 home runs.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO