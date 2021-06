There are a lot of adventures still left to be had on the Ingles Open Road, but one you haven't seen yet is an actual road trip and not just any road trip. Chris Bainbridge takes you on his journey to the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most visited roadways in America. But there's a twist. There's more to this place than just a road with gorgeous views. Bainbridge shares some of the secrets this famous parkway holds.