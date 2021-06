In a jam packed E3 Xbox showcase, Microsoft revealed that Forza Horizon 5 will beat Forza Motorsport 8 to market. Coming on November 9, the open-world racing game will be leaving country roads of Great Britain seen in Forza Horizon 4 behind, and will instead let drivers explore Mexico. It’s hard to argue that this is something of an upgrade, at least in terms of the exciting things that you can showcase in an E3 trailer: driving through dense rainforest and on a dormant volcano just feels that bit more thrilling, especially with the tropical weather effects the game is showcasing.