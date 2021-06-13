A young fan never gave up on Novak Djokovic. His reward? A racket from his idol.

Novak Djokovic didn’t throw his racket to the sky after rallying for a five-set victory in the French Open final. He didn’t tuck it away as a cherished souvenir, either. Instead, Djokovic walked over to the Roland Garros stands and handed it to a youngster who was part coach, part fan and all heart during the match with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The boy was delirious with disbelief and joy, the moment one of those purely celebratory sports encounters between superstar and fan.