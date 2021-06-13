Life is Strange: True Colors gets a new trailer along with first look at remastered collection
Life is Strange: True Colors got a new gameplay trailer along with a first look at the Life is Strange Remastered Collection at the Square Enix Presents E3 showcase. In the new trailer, Life is Strange: True Colors director Zak Garris of Deck Nine Games gave us an insight into lead protagonist Alex Chen’s psychic ability of empathy, which allows her to see and feel the emotions of the people around her. This unique power leads Alex to investigate the secrets of Haven Springs in hopes of finding out what happened to her brother after his sudden death.www.gamesradar.com