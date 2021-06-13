Asia – The Reunion Albums: 2007–2012 (2021)

Not only one of the most sonically innovative guitarists in any genre, Jimi Hendrix wrote tunes that have become indelibly etched in the minds of generations of rock fans. Built around meaty riffs that hark back to his blues and R&B influences, Hendrix’s songs provide durable platforms on which to expand and improvise. That’s the m.o. of organ trio B23, who delve into the late guitar icon’s songbook on their new release, Jimi. The album came about serendipitously, when Hammond B3 player Jeff Jenkins (Phil Woods, Freddie Hubbard) and drummer Mike Marlier (Benny Golson, Dave Grusin) invited guitarist Mike Abbott (Randy Brecker, Maria Schneider) to play on a rendition of “Foxey Lady” they were cutting for a different release.