We end the season with a bang as three local athletes can now call themselves state champions. Junior Sadie Grove of Choteau and freshman Breauna Erickson of Conrad share the female athlete of the week honors. Grove saved her best for last in the javelin throw, tossing the spear just over 123-feet best among class b state qualifiers. Choteau coach Callie Peebles says following last year’s cancelled season, Sadie came back with a vengeance and more determination than ever to make it happen. The coach also notes that she placed 1st in every meet she participated in, this season.