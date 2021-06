DEVON, PA — Eating disorders have skyrocketed during the pandemic, as have mental health disorders in general. Eating disorders frequently co-occur with drug and alcohol addictions — and can be just as deadly. The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) reports that eating disorders have the highest mortality of any psychiatric illness, and, nationwide, 35 percent of people with substance abuse problems also have eating disorders. Further, 50 percent of people with eating disorders also have substance use disorder (SUD) issues according to NEDA.