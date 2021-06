Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Political-Security Cabinet will debate on Tuesday whether to permit Thursday’s flags parade in its traditional route, which includes walking to the Kotel through the Damascus Gate and the Muslim quarter. The cabinet debate was suggested by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit who made it clear to Netanyahu and Homeland Security Minister Amir Ohana that going against the professional decision of the police regarding the parade required a political decision. Justice and Defense Minister Benny Gantz also stressed the need for a cabinet-level decision on the matter.