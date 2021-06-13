Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘In the Heights’ makes muted debut, edged by ‘A Quiet Place’

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when a party was poised to break out in movie theaters, the below-expectation debut of “In the Heights” dampened Hollywood’s hopes of a swift or smooth recovery at the summer box office. Jon M. Chu’s exuberant adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical opened with a modest $11.4 million, according...

thegrio.com
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Heights#A Quiet Place#Film Industry#A Quiet Place#Latinos#Cruella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
SONY
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moviesdallassun.com

Tyler Perry reviving Madea for new Netflix movie

Washington [US], June 9 (ANI): Madea fans rejoice! Actor, director and producer Tyler Perry is bringing his iconic femme senior character to Netflix with a 12th movie titled 'A Madea Homecoming'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Perry is planning a 12th installment of the film franchise, 'A Madea Homecoming', for...
MoviesGizmodo

The Quiet Place Universe Is Expanding With a Spin-off Film

A Quiet Place is becoming a cinematic universe as Paramount Pictures gave the greenlight to a spin-off film set in the same universe. Deadline reports director Jeff Nichols is set to write and direct. There is no title or plot details, but the studio aims for a 2022 release. Nichols is a talented filmmaker and writer with a wide range of work across genres with Midnight Special, Take Shelter, Mud, and Loving. All were original scripts he wrote. His work caught the eye of Paramount executives, and Nichols seems the best candidate to continue Krasinski’s story. Expanding this world is an excellent idea from the studio when the two films are critically and financially successful.
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Movie Review: "A Quiet Place II'

LUBBOCK, TX (KJTV) - "A Quiet Place part II" is not a sequel I really wanted or needed after the tremendous first movie that felt fresh and suprising. This sequel is neither of those things, but the premise is still interesting and the gimmick still works. I liked it. The...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

The third installment of 'A Quiet Place' is due March 2023

A Quiet Place: Part II hadn't yet been in theaters for one week when Paramount circled March 31, 2023, as the release date for the franchise's third film, according to Variety on June 4. "Mud” director Jeff Nichols will take over from John Krasinki as helmer, with a story based...
MoviesTexas Monthly

Jeff Nichols Is the Perfect Director for the Next ‘A Quiet Place’

On Memorial Day weekend, the movies finally came back. After fifteen months of dismal domestic grosses for mostly B-list films, A Quiet Place Part II grossed $47.5 million on its opening weekend, and became the first bona fide box-office hit in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. The...
MoviesWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

‘Quiet Place’ whispers a refreshing sequel

After keeping us all on the edge of our seats in the hauntingly innovative “A Quiet Place” in 2016, the film is back for a second act in “A Quiet Place Part II.”. In case you need a refresher, much of Earth’s population has been destroyed by blind alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing, attacking anything and everything that makes a noise. Fortunately for the Abbott family, daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) is deaf, enabling the entire family to communicate via sign language.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘In The Heights’ Out Of Rhythm With $11M, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Hits $185M Worldwide

In its third week, A Quiet Place Part II fended off the challenge of In the Heights and crossed the $100M mark. Worldwide the film has amassed $185M in total. This one hurts my soul a little bit. Despite the rave reviews, tons of marketing including a run of celebrity endorsements only rivaled by Presidential election campaigns, In the Heights opened with just $11.4M. There will be others who are going to dissect the reasons for this disappointing debut, but I chalk it up to one thing. WB’s decision to open it in theaters and HBO Max hurt it, and they never made the case for it to be seen outside of streaming. It was easy to make that claim with blockbusters Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat, but a street level musical with no A-list stars is a different story. This result isn’t really a shock, though, as frustrating as it is.
MoviesCNET

In the Heights, Conjuring 3 are streaming on HBO Max. Cruella, Quiet Place 2 aren't

In the Heights, the new musical film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway show, hit HBO Max on Thursday. It joins The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It as the latest films streaming there at the same time they're in theaters. But not every movie in theaters now is available on Max. Don't look to HBO Max for movies like A Quiet Place Part 2 and Cruella. (Cruella streams elsewhere, and A Quiet Place Part 2 isn't available to stream at all.)
Paramount, CAmynewsla.com

`A Quiet Place’ And `In The Heights’ Top North American Box Office

“A Quiet Place Part II” starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband John Krasinski continues to scare its way to the top of the North American box office, grossing $11.65 million in its third weekend with a cumulative total of $108.99 million, according to industry estimates out Sunday. Paramount’s...
Moviesmovienewsnet.com

‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Dated for March 2023

Right before A Quiet Place started its second weekend in the box office, Paramount dated a third movie in the franchise for March 31, 2023. Deadline confirmed that this movie will not be Part III, but rather the Jeff Nichols-written and directed spinoff movie that was reported a few months ago. This movie would still be in very early development, and when it was initially reported, it was said that Paramount was aiming for a 2022 release.
Moviesthedesertreview.com

Reel Scenes: A Quiet Place Part II

It’s been so long since I’ve had that exhilarating feeling one gets from experiencing a new movie with a group of complete strangers while inside a darkened theater room. That kind of communal experience is tied intrinsically to what I consider to be the ultimate cinematic experience. It's been far too long, and this film is just about as perfect as you would want a movie to be to mark your return to the theaters. This film feels practically designed to remind you why you fell in love with going to the movies.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

A Quiet Place Part II makes new box office record

A Quiet Place Part II and its post-apocalyptic world seem to be the tonic people wanted after a year of pandemic, as it's set a new box-office record. The horror sequel has become the first film released following the COVID-19 outbreak to make $100 million at the US box office.
Moviesstudybreaks.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Makes Noise in Movie Theaters

A rare sequel that is just as engaging as its predecessor, this film demands to be seen in theaters, where moviegoers can be fully immersed in its thrills and frights. “A Quiet Place Part II” picks up exactly where the first film left off over three years ago, just moments after Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) reloads her gun after defeating the aliens alongside her daughter Regan, bringing moviegoers right back into the action.
MoviesCollider

‘In the Heights’ Tops Friday Box Office, But Opens Lower Than Expected, 'A Quiet Place Part 2' Hits Milestone

John M. Chu’s adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-created musical In the Heights is on track to top the box office this weekend, but at a lower number than anticipated. The film opened with $5 million on Friday, which puts it on track for a $15 million weekend at most, which is a bit of a disappointment after the huge marketing campaign by Warner Bros., as well as the huge resurgence in strong box office debuts the last month.