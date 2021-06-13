Cancel
Florida man fatally shoots father of underage girl he was dating, officials say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot the father of the underage girl he was dating Friday morning during an argument with the man, investigators said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr. grabbed a shotgun and fired it around 5:49 a.m. at the father who was upset about his 17-year-old daughter’s relationship with the man, WTSP reported.

“He was dangerous, he was violent, he was a drug dealer, he did what he wanted,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He fought and argued with our victim, and this morning he goes into the house at gunpoint and takes him out of the bedroom and summarily executes him.”

The victim’s name was not released.

Deputies stopped Rodriguez, 31, who was in a car leaving the area. They found a shotgun shell in his pocket and another one in a bag.

Investigators said Rodriguez sold drugs to the man and that was how he met and started dating the man’s daughter, WTVT reported.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary with a firearm and tampering with a witness.

Deputies investigating 2 separate shootings at Clover Juneteenth celebration

CLOVER, S.C. — Deputies are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night in York County. Deputies said just before 11:30 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle in the Oakridge community in Clover after getting a 911 call about several gunshots being fired during a Juneteenth celebration.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Indiana bar

GRANGER, Ind. — A man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting outside an Indiana bar, investigators said. Police were called around 4 a.m. about the shooting at a shopping complex where a bar was hosting a party that drew a large crowd, WNDU reported.
Oregon triple homicide, kidnapping suspect arrested in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected of killing his father and two other people in Oregon on Friday turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Police in North Bend, Oregon, where the murders took place, were notified at about 6 a.m. Sunday that Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, had turned himself in peacefully to Milwaukee police, The Oregonian reported.