It’s been just a little over five years since Overwatch launched – its fifth anniversary came at the end of May – and while a lot of fans are probably looking forward to the eventual arrival of Overwatch 2, today we learned that the first game is about to get a big update. Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch will soon be getting cross-play, which will allow players across PC, Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X to play with and against each other.