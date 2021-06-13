Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Eat local and healthy! Eastside Sunday Market brings fresh produce to East Knoxville

Posted by 
WBIR
WBIR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some areas in Knoxville, fresh and healthy food can be hard to find. A community organization is working to change that. The Eastside Sunday Market brings vendors and shoppers out every Sunday to find delicious greens and fruits. It is meant to make healthy food more affordable and accessible in the East Knoxville community, while also helping producers collect more money for their work.

www.wbir.com
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastside#Healthy Food#Vegetables#Food Drink#Battlefield Farm#Seeed Knoxville#Double Up Food Bucks#Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Fire up the grill! | UT hosts Smoking School, teaching techniques for cooking meats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture taught people an important lesson for the summer on Saturday — how to properly smoke meat. They hosted a Smoking School in the Brehm Animal Science Building Arena from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There, they showed people how to properly prepare ribs, pork and all kinds of summertime favorites so that smoky flavors were in every bite.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

'You can be anywhere and you can be anyone' | Big Gay Soirée kicks off to benefit Knox Pride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tickets sold out for an event in downtown Knoxville meant to remind people that they can be anyone. It was called the "Big Gay Soirée" and it was organized at Central Depot. Funds raised from the event benefited Knox Pride, an organization that works to provide educations, cultural and information programs supporting the LGBTQ+ community in East Tennessee.
Maryville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Kudzu on campus? Call in the goats

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — These campus visitors arrived hungry. They'll leave having cleared the stately grounds of a pesky plant, the notorious Vine That Ate the South. Maryville College is using goats to get rid of an invasion of the hated kudzu. The private college campus has a wealth of trees,...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Summer programs receive funding to reach at-risk youth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jackie Holloway knows firsthand how much of an impact art can have on someone's life. "I was addicted to drugs for 12 years and art saved my life," she said. "Art gave me an outlet to express myself and to go through the different changes and things that I went through in rehab."
Maryville, TNPosted by
WBIR

New inclusive playground to be built in John Sevier Park

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Construction is making progress on a new inclusive playground in a Maryville park, according to officials. Officials leading the construction of the playground said Tuesday that new equipment for the park is expected to be delivered in around a week. It will then be installed by the equipment company to ensure it is safe and ready for people of all abilities, according to a post by officials.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Annual Channon & Chris Memorial Ride to be held on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Channon and Chris Memorial Ride will take place on Saturday. It pays tribute to Channon Christian and Chris Newsom who were kidnapped and killed in 2007. In addition to the usual police escort and motorcycles, jeeps will join the ride. If you own a Jeep,...
TravelPosted by
WBIR

10 popular hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Welcome to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park!. Founded on June 15, 1934, nearly 80 percent of the forest was destroyed by logging when it was first made a national park. Thanks to conservation efforts it is now one of the most visited national parks in...