Eat local and healthy! Eastside Sunday Market brings fresh produce to East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some areas in Knoxville, fresh and healthy food can be hard to find. A community organization is working to change that. The Eastside Sunday Market brings vendors and shoppers out every Sunday to find delicious greens and fruits. It is meant to make healthy food more affordable and accessible in the East Knoxville community, while also helping producers collect more money for their work.www.wbir.com