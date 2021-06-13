A New Life is Strange: True Colors Trailer Shows Off The Protagonist’s Special Powers
Coming to PC and consoles on 10th September, Life is Strange: True Colors is the next game in the popular story-driven series. It was first revealed earlier this year, so today’s look at Life is Strange: True Colors at E3 2021’s Square Enix Presents showcase didn’t give us any new information. Instead, it gave us a new look at gameplay, and explored in greater detail the special powers that Alex, the protagonist, has.www.gamespew.com