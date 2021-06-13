Cancel
Public Health

Covid: Education 'should not be punchbag' in post-pandemic spending

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation should not be "the punchbag" that takes the financial hit as Wales recovers from the pandemic, a leading economist has said. Prof Gerald Holtham said the Welsh government should focus resources on "supporting education" and young families. He suggested a "one-off levy" could be introduced to raise capital for...

Columbus, OHwksu.org

Education Strategists See a Post-Pandemic Renaissance

Schools did not have the luxury of time to plan changes forced by the pandemic. They had to innovate quickly. Now the question is might some of those innovations stick?. As part of our series Learning Curve, we talked with Ohio Department of Education chief strategy officer Shaun Yoder, as well as Marcy Raymond and Annalies Corbin from the PAST Foundation in Columbus, which has been conducting listening sessions for the education department to hear from families about their experiences this past year.
Public HealtheSchool Online

What Innovations K-12 Schools Should “Keep” Post-Pandemic

The future of education is being determined right now, as schools continue to adapt to new models of virtual, hybrid, and in-person learning. Although a lot remains in flux, experts know that central to every model is our reliance on innovative technology. Join us, July 28th at 2 pm est,...
EducationBBC

Disadvantaged pupils fearful over exam grades

Many pupils from low-income families in the UK worry they will receive unfair grades this summer, a Social Mobility Foundation (SMF) survey suggests. More than half of them think they will be unable to appeal, after teacher assessments replaced cancelled exams. The charity wants governments across the UK to allow...
Educationbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Two in five disadvantaged pupils believe they will receive unfair grades – poll

Nearly two in five disadvantaged students are not confident they will receive fair grades that reflect their ability, under the teacher assessment system this summer, a report suggests. A survey by the Social Mobility Foundation (SMF) charity suggests 52% of high-achieving poorer pupils do not believe they will be able...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Enhanced testing rollout in Leeds after 'sharp' case rise

People living in areas experiencing a "sharp" rise in coronavirus cases in Leeds are being offered asymptomatic testing to stop the virus spreading. Hyde Park, Headingley, Little London and Woodhouse have seen an increase in cases, particularly among younger people, Leeds City Council said. PCR tests are being offered at...
Public Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Fighting Nepal’s educational equity crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic – OnlineKhabar English News | #education | #technology | #training

Following the spike in infections and death rates, the governments in nearly 200 countries across the globe announced full or partial lockdown and started closing educational institutions in March 2020 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. With educational institutions including schools physically shut down, academic activities were shifted to the distance mode of teaching and learning. Despite concerted efforts made by educational institutions to keep the learning activities intact during this period, teachers and students were compelled either to rely on limited resources such as the internet-mediated platforms for interaction, television and radio or remain unreached by all of these means.
CancerMedicalXpress

4 in 10 people in Wales with possible cancer symptoms didn't contact GP

New figures show 42.1% of people surveyed in Wales who experienced possible cancer symptoms in the first wave of the pandemic didn't contact their GP. In response, Cancer Research UK has launched Don't Ignore It, a major awareness campaign urging people to contact their doctor if they are concerned about their health.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Government’s catch-up tutor programme will reach less than half of disadvantaged children, minister admits

Labour has blasted the government's school catch-up programme after new figures showed it will reach less than half of pupils on free school meals.Boris Johnson promised a "tutoring revolution" at the beginning of the month, with small group learning designed to help children catch up on learning time lost to Covid.But ministers now have quietly admitted that the programme will reach just 750,000 disadvantaged pupils during the 2021/22 academic year.The admission, made by schools minister Nick Gibb in a parliamentary written answer, appears to confirm fears from the government's own education experts that the funding earmarked by the Treasury for...
FitnessPosted by
The Independent

School weigh-ins to return amid fears of post-lockdown child obesity crisis

Pupils are to be regularly weighed in primary schools in England for the first time in 18 months from this September amid fears the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the UK’s child obesity problem.The measurements, designed to alert parents that their children are at risk of developing a weight problem, were cancelled in March 2020 as the country entered the first coronavirus lockdown.Experts fear that since then a combination of homeschooling, less regular exercise and easier access to snacks has had a detrimental effect on the waistlines of the nation’s children.But they say that since the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) was halted...
Public Healthunesco.org

UNESCO report “National Education Responses to COVID-19 School Closures” underlines the need to focus on those excluded during the pandemic

The document sets out the challenges of prioritizing education in pandemic response plans during 2021 as well as maintaining and/or increasing education budgets. It also recommends ensuring learning continuity by adopting strategies that favour a return to in-person learning, as the public health situation permits, and which prioritize those students who have been excluded.
EducationWorld Economic Forum

Reimagining education for refugees post-pandemic

Pre-existing operational and logistical constraints coupled with the effects of the pandemic have made it harder for refugees and asylum seekers to access education. World Refugee Day presents an opportunity for sector players to reimagine education approaches that will ensure continued access for refugee scholars. The Forum’s YGL Initiatives and...
Educationweeklyblitz.net

Education should not come under taxation

Bangladesh is on the track of fastest economic growth. We already are earning tremendous appreciation from the world for our massive success records. Such achievements have been made possible because of brilliant statesmanship of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for which, the nation remains eternally indebted to the daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. To maintain this trend of growth and prosperity, we need to ensure, our future generation gets the opportunities and encouragement to higher education, while we also need to especially focus on further improving our Information Technology (IT) sector. According to media reports, Bangladeshi freelancers are earning around US$ 500 million each year, which can be increased many folds once the government provides assistances, incentives and encouragement to our youths, who are increasingly participating in the IT sector.
Worldeastlothiancourier.com

Provisional exam grades set to be issued next week

OLDER pupils throughout East Lothian will have their provisional exam grades issued by schools on Tuesday. For the second year running, the coronavirus pandemic meant there have been no formal National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher exams. Instead, teachers at secondary schools throughout Scotland have been asked to put forward...
Public HealthBBC

Ipswich: 'It's surprising we have the lowest Covid rate'

With just five Covid cases per 100,000 in the week up to 12 June, Ipswich has the lowest rate in England. The town has previously had one of the highest rates in the country. The BBC visited Ipswich Waterfront to ask people what the town was getting right. 'People are...