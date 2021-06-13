Covid: Education 'should not be punchbag' in post-pandemic spending

Bangladesh is on the track of fastest economic growth. We already are earning tremendous appreciation from the world for our massive success records. Such achievements have been made possible because of brilliant statesmanship of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for which, the nation remains eternally indebted to the daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. To maintain this trend of growth and prosperity, we need to ensure, our future generation gets the opportunities and encouragement to higher education, while we also need to especially focus on further improving our Information Technology (IT) sector. According to media reports, Bangladeshi freelancers are earning around US$ 500 million each year, which can be increased many folds once the government provides assistances, incentives and encouragement to our youths, who are increasingly participating in the IT sector.