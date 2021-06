Ribs are a summertime classic, and so is grilling. These honey-glazed baby back ribs from chef Andy Ricker combine the two with a few extra twists—namely, slow-roasting the ribs before charring them on the grill, and incorporating a touch of whisky into the marinade. Flavour is infused into the meat at every step, from the initial marinating process (four hours!), to basting the ribs while they roast (twice!) to finally, sealing everything in with a quick grill. With a dipping sauce on the side to finish everything off, these ribs would be an impressive addition to any cookout.