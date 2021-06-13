Live: Watch the E3 2021 Warner Bros Back 4 Blood Livestream Right Here

The secrets are Golden Skulls and there are 10 total hidden throughout the game. This Secret can be found in Act 3 - Dr. Rogers Neighborhood - Garden Party. After making your way through the Maze instead of heading up the staircase at the end near the safe room turn to the LEFT when facing up the staircase / towards the safe room and you should see a small path that leads to a dead end, the secret will be on top of the stone statue.
DC FanDome 2021 will kick off 10 am PT / 1 pm ET today, bringing with it over three hours of content from DC movies, games, shows, comics, and more. There isn’t a specific schedule to follow, but there are plenty of viewing options. We’ve embedded the YouTube livestream for our readers below. However, you’ll also be able to watch the event on Twitch, Facebook, and directly on DCFanDome.com as well.
Back 4 Blood’s secrets are not really anything to write home about, but when they give us achievements, we won’t really complain. The secret in this guide will involve finding the golden skull trophy in Act 3, Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. Here is where to find it and earn The Night of the Living Hedge achievement or trophy.
Set to release in the United States this Friday, Warner Bros.’ “Dune” has sparked conversation throughout campus and the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. hosted a virtual roundtable event for college journalists across the country on Oct. 17. Student journalists from top campus papers got the chance to discuss their thoughts...
Daniel Lee is headed to Detroit to showcase Bottega Veneta Salon 03. The British creative director has been opting to host his seasonless collections outside of the traditional calendar (read: Salon 01 in London and Salon 02 in Berlin) for a minute — but we’re all keen to see why Music City was selected as the backdrop of choice this time around.
After a long, long, long wait, “Dune” is finally arriving on the big screen on October 22. But the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so Warner Bros. is continuing its year-long plan to stream its titles on HBO Max at the same time. And you’ll be able to check out “Dune” online a little early. HBO Max announced that the epic film will be available starting on Thursday, October 21, at 6:00pm Eastern, but only on the ad-free version of the streaming service. Which way are you planning to watch the film? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom...
Warner Bros. Pictures’ $160 million sci-fi spectacle “Dune” could be facing a fate worse than giant sandworms: online leakers.
As confirmed by Variety, at least three major illegal streaming sites are hosting HD quality streaming copies of “Dune,” complete with bells and whistles such as English, Danish, Spanish and Arabic subtitles. Beyond that, thousands of users are hosting and sharing copies on torrent sites.
As a point of comparison, recent blockbusters such as “Black Widow” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” also have thousands of users seeding copies on torrent sites, but rarely with such a high resolution copy. Nearly every movie...
DC FanDome Gets 66 Million Views Worldwide
Warner Bros. Entertainment announced that viewership for DC FanDome 2021, the virtual fan event, greatly exceeded last year’s, accruing 66 million views worldwide to date. On Oct. 16, the day of the event, DC FanDome was a trending topic in the number one position on Twitter for eight hours in the U.S. and in the top 50 in 53 countries around the world. The event was available in 12 languages across 220 countries.
“With triple the fan traffic of last year, DC FanDome 2021 exceeded all of our expectations,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO...
Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has addressed the potential for a Dune sequel in a new interview. Speaking to Deadline, Sarnoff said, "Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that." While...
The 2021 DC FanDome streaming event is almost here, and the entire thing is going to be free for fans to watch. The four-hour event is set to feature announcements, trailers, and stars from DC’s biggest movie, TV, comic, and game franchises like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Justice League.
Warner Bros has hit back at Ruby Rose's claims that there were poor working conditions on the set of Batwoman. The actress left the show, which began on the CW network in 2019 and airs on E4 in the UK, after just one series. Writing on her Instagram story on...
From the studio that brought you 2008's critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead comes the wonderfully similar Back 4 Blood, and players can't get enough of the first-person, zombie-slaying video game, which even landed itself in Steam's top 25 biggest daily player peaks. Turtle Rock Studios' new game, which launched on...
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a tremendous success for Nintendo with over 33 million copies sold. Even so, not all players feel like they’ve gotten their money’s worth. Past entries in the series simply had a greater depth of content. Nintendo heard those cries and promised that more contend updates were on the way. Today, we get our next look at the future of Animal Crossing in the form of a Nintendo Direct!
Typical. You spend six years waiting for just one Batman game to turn up, only for two games based on DC’s caped crusader to arrive at once. Yes, 2022 is very much shaping up to be a blockbuster year for Bruce and his Dark Knight alter ego, with Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League both making their way to PlayStation consoles. These upcoming titles received new story trailers during Saturday’s DC Fandome digital event, but how much did they make us salivate?
Worthe Real Estate Group plans to turn the Warner Bros. Ranch Lot in Burbank into what it’s calling the largest studio development in the country. The firm plans to build 926,000 square feet of new space on the property, including 16 sound stages, a 320,000-square-foot office complex, other production support space, a parking structure and commissary, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.
The Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi, the only hotel by Warner Brothers in the world, is set to officially open on Yas Island on November 11, 2021. A museum to the production company’s films and TV shows, guests will be immersed in its history. From Looney Toons to Westworld, guests can enjoy property-specific entertainment like a family-friendly room service delivery made by Looney Toons’ Bugs Bunny or the iconic “Friends” fountain located just outside the hotel’s main entrance.
