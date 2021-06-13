Cancel
Nola lifts Phillies back over .500, beats reeling Yanks 7-0

 14 days ago

Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees 7-0 Sunday for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500. Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. Philadelphia has won four straight games and three straight series during a 6-1 homestand, giving the Phillies a winning record for the first time since they were 22-21 before play on May 20.

