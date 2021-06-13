Nola lifts Phillies back over .500, beats reeling Yanks 7-0

BUFFALO — Gary Sanchez already had been making a push to take over as Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher. He just might have given it one final shove Wednesday night. The backstop, the most polarizing player on the Yankees roster among the fan base for several years running and who already in recent weeks had all but reclaimed the starter’s job from Kyle Higashioka, hit a game-turning pinch-hit homer to lead the Yankees to a white-knuckle 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays in front of 7,271 at Sahlen Field that made it sound very much like a home game for the visitors.