Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this afternoon stayed on the cooler side with highs reaching the middle 80s thanks to a backdoor cold front that moved through the region earlier in the day. If you have any outdoor plans this evening you’ll be staying dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to the upper 70s and low 80s by 9pm. Temperatures by morning should be in the mid to upper 60s around the region with slightly warmer temps inside of Bobby Jones possible.