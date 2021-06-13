Cancel
'He's A Winner': What RB Ingram Brings Behind The Scenes To Texans

By Anthony Wood
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 7 days ago
During their offseason, the Houston Texans put a huge amount of importance on bringing in high-character veterans. And it's safe to say that running back Mark Ingram fits that mold well.

"The thing about him is not only is he a pro’s pro, he’s been very productive during his career even in New Orleans and then in Baltimore," said head coach David Culley.

"He brings a wealth of experience. He’s had a quality career to this point. He’s a winner. He is a team, team guy."

Ingram's personality and willingness to speak up have clearly been noticed by others also, with running backs coach Danny Barrett describing him as "a natural leader."

"That’s one of the first things that we talked about from day one, from your experience what does it take in a room like this," said Barrett when discussing Ingram's ability to mentor younger players. "He voiced his opinion about some things, and everybody was agreement and vice versa."

For a team like the Texans that is going through a roster overhaul and general changes around the franchise, having strong characters to lift spirits and buoy those around them is vital. And Ingram brings this energy in bucketloads.

"He's one of the realest teammates I've ever had," said Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman back in January, while fellow former teammate fullback Patrick Ricard said upon Ingram's release: "Easily one of the greatest teammate you can have and one of the most genuine."

On the field, Ingram will bring his typical blend of power and strength to, hopefully, bolster a Texans backfield that struggled to find its rhythm in 2020.

But if nothing else, it seems safe to say the locker room will be a heck of a lot more cheerful with Ingram around.

