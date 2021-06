After a sparse Monday on the MLB calendar, every team was back in action on Tuesday, and with the stacked schedule came several notable pitching performances. The good side included Robbie Ray and Framber Valdez (who we'll get to below) along with seven scoreless innings from Walker Buehler, just one unearned run allowed by Matthew Boyd and seven innings of one-run ball from Tyler Glasnow. On the bad side, we saw Aaron Nola struggle (more on that below) as well as Martin Perez rocked to the tune of six earned runs in just two innings against the Astros.